BOGOTA Oct 30 Colombia has room to take on
additional debt next year to make up for a shortfall in revenue
if the international price of oil continues to decline, Finance
Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Thursday, adding the
government would maintain its spending pace.
A decline in Colombia's crude output coupled with a drop in
price has raised concern in recent months that the government
would lack funding for planned infrastructure and social
projects in the coming years.
"If the price falls, you do not have to revise the budget
down, or tighten the economy," Cardenas told reporters in
Bogota. "You can borrow a little more. What matters is that you
meet the goal."
"If the price falls you take a little more debt to cover
it."
The government has completed its financing for this year and
already started to prefinance next year's budget.
The oil industry is Colombia's biggest exporter and a main
driver of growth in the $380 billion economy, but it has been
hit in the last year by a drop in global prices and
pipeline attacks by Marxist rebels, cutting revenue for budgeted
investments.
The government has also been slow to award environmental
licenses for drilling, meaning Latin America's fourth-biggest
producer of crude pumped 983,000 barrels a day through August,
5.5 percent lower than the target of 1.04 million.
Cardenas said the impact of weak oil prices will not be felt
immediately in the economy, Latin America's fourth biggest, as
oil companies will pay taxes on their earnings next year.
"Be assured that the fiscal stimulus we have been giving
until now will be maintained next year, because corporate
results this year are those which will determine fiscal income
in 2015," Cardenas said.
Even while the government expects the economy to end the
year with growth of about 4.7 percent, expansion slowed in the
second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier and
shrank versus the first quarter.
The government has already presented a tax reform to raise
as much as $26.2 billion over four years to plug a hole in the
budget that would open up if two taxes are allowed to expire at
the end of the year. The drop in oil revenue means it would be
more difficult to cover the shortfall without the reform.
