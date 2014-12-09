BRIEF-Neuberger Berman announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Shanghai
* Neuberger Berman - Announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai
VERACRUZ, Mexico Dec 9 Colombia's economy will likely grow between 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent next year, President Juan Manuel Santos said during a summit in Mexico on Tuesday, a rate below the government's forecast for a 4.8 percent expansion.
The government has estimated a 4.7 percent expansion for this year. Falling oil prices are weighing on the economy.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama and Alexandra Alper)
* Neuberger Berman - Announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nYoHBP) Further company coverage: