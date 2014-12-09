VERACRUZ, Mexico Dec 9 Colombia's economy will likely grow between 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent next year, President Juan Manuel Santos said during a summit in Mexico on Tuesday, a rate below the government's forecast for a 4.8 percent expansion.

The government has estimated a 4.7 percent expansion for this year. Falling oil prices are weighing on the economy.

(Reporting by Anahi Rama and Alexandra Alper)