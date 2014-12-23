BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
BOGOTA Dec 23 Colombia cut its economic growth target for 2015 to 4.2 percent, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday, down from 4.8 percent previously, as lower crude oil prices cut government revenues from the country's top export. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Monica Garcia and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 20 For the second time since 2013, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday sued Ocwen Financial Corp over accusations of widespread misconduct in how it serviced borrowers' loans, from foreclosure abuses to a basic failure to send accurate monthly statements.