BOGOTA Feb 9 Colombia's government has
eliminated a tax paid on local portfolio investments by Peruvian
and Chilean pension funds, and may add Mexico, a government
official said on Thursday.
The measure - intended to bolster market integration from
Pacific Alliance nations - was included in the new tax reform
that came into force in January, but had yet been announced to
the market, David Salamanca, director of financial regulation at
the Ministry Of Finance, told Reuters.
"Today, Chile and Peru have such agreements and have been
applying them since January 1, 2017. In the case of Mexico,
another country in the alliance, the issue is being reviewed,"
he said.
The remainder of foreign investors will continue to pay a 14
percent tax on local portfolio investment.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas has said he wants to
create better integration among trade partners in the alliance
and bigger competition among investors.
The Pacific Alliance includes Colombia, Peru, Chile and
Mexico.
"What we want is to attract pension funds from countries
like Peru, which has more resources than investment
opportunities, to come and invest in Colombia so that there is
more competition among institutional investors," he said.
The announcement comes as foreign funds have slowed the pace
of investment in Colombia's domestic public debt. Still,
overseas investors are the second largest holders of local debt,
with 58 trillion pesos ($20.2 billion) at the end of January.
