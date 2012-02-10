* Growth in Q4 seen above expansion in H1 2011

BOGOTA, Feb 10 One Colombian central bank board member wanted additional measures at the last policy meeting to try to cool consumer credit growth in Latin America's No. 4 economy, according to minutes published on Friday.

The policymaker sought the macroprudential measures last month on top of the central bank's surprise 25-basis point rate increase.

Macroprudential measures could range from an increase in bank reserve requirements to credit controls to rein in a surge in consumer demand and borrowing.

Analysts will be watching the central bank's Feb. 24 meeting to see if other members of the seven-strong board join the push for such measures that have the potential to dampen strong economic growth.

"A board member deemed appropriate to supplement the rate increase with some kind of macro-prudential measure aimed at accelerating the interest rate transmission on consumer credit dynamics," according to the official English translation of the minutes.

The monetary authority has expressed concern over the high rate of bank credit growth and that households were significantly increasing their indebtedness.

Improved security after almost five decades of war by leftist rebels and right-wing paramilitaries has spurred business and consumer confidence and attracted almost $15 billion in foreign investment last year.

Colombia's policymakers have bucked the trend of other Latin American central bankers who have cut or held rates steady to shield their economies from a global slowdown.

The central bank's Jan 30. decision to raise rates to 5 percent was unanimous.

Colombia's fourth quarter economic growth was strong and likely higher than the 5 percent rate recorded in the first half of 2011, the minutes showed.

Colombia's economy likely grew more than 5.5 percent last year, according to the bank. Colombia's government expects growth of between 5.8 percent and 6 percent for 2011.

That is well above rates of around 4 percent in Mexico and 3 percent in Brazil. Chile's government expects its economy to slow markedly this year after over 6 percent growth in 2011.

This week, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said Colombia's surprise decision to raise the lending rate in January was a necessary move.

In a central bank poll of analysts published on Friday, 61 percent of the 41 experts surveyed expect the rate to stay unchanged at the next meeting at the end of February while 39 percent saw a 25 basis point hike.

"The bank now has a relatively neutral bias going forward, but we certainly do not rule out that domestic financial conditions could tighten further via non-rate instruments e.g., macro-prudential measures to slow down consumer credit growth," Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

Colombia may see as much as $16 billion in foreign direct investment this year, most of which goes into the oil and mining sectors whose production of oil and coal has hit historic highs.

Emerging market nations such as Colombia have faced a flood of cheap money in recent months as near-zero interest rates in developed markets prompt investors to seek higher yields, pushing up their currencies and strengthening their economies.

Last week, the central bank re-established buying at least $20 million daily for at least three straight months to help stem gains in the currency.

The government has also announced that it would not bring in dollars for financing in 2012 and would keep $1 billion in dividends from state oil company Ecopetrol, and another $1.2 billion in royalties, abroad.

"It is very likely the government is becoming over concerned with the impact of rising interest rates on COP's relative performance given the disparity with the rest of the region and emerging markets in general," RBS Securities said in a note.

"Even with these delayed flows, there remains an estimated $4 billion in dividend payments from Ecopetrol that could come into the market this year in addition to the strong corporate flows." (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Dan Grebler and Andrew Hay)