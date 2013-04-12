BOGOTA, April 12 Colombia closed 2012 with a consolidated fiscal surplus equivalent to 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Friday.

The surplus amounted to 1.8 trillion pesos ($987 million), Cardenas said.

President Juan Manuel Santos in December said the government expected a consolidated fiscal deficit of 0.4 percent of GDP last year.

The national government's fiscal deficit reached 2.3 percent of GDP last year, or 15.4 trillion pesos, slightly below the government's 2.4 percent target.

