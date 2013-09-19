BOGOTA, Sept 19 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday the economy grew more than 4 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

"Today we will have good news," Santos said. "The figures will be very positive according to what the head of the DANE has told me, figures that should give growth above 4 percent."

Colombia's DANE statistics agency will release the official growth figure for the second quarter at 1600 GMT/ 1200 EDT.