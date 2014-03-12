BOGOTA, March 12 Colombia has cut the amount of
local Treasury bonds it plans to issue this year by 900 billion
pesos ($440 million), as part of its debt management that
included a swap of domestic bonds.
The Treasury swapped Treasury bonds, known as TES, worth
1.34 trillion pesos in which paper that matures in 2014 and 2015
was exchanged for maturities in 2017 and 2028, the finance
ministry said late on Tuesday.
The debt management cut the total issuance of TES this year
to 29.4 trillion pesos from an original target of 30.3 trillion
pesos, the ministry said. The swap reduces debt servicing by 911
billion pesos for 2014 and by 432 billion pesos in 2015.
TES are the second source of government financing after
taxes.