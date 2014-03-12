BOGOTA, March 12 Colombia has cut the amount of
local Treasury bonds it plans to issue this year by 900 billion
pesos ($440 million), as part of debt management that included a
swap of domestic bonds.
The government swapped the local bonds, known as TES, worth
1.34 trillion pesos, with paper that matures in 2014 and 2015
being exchanged for maturities in 2017 and 2028, the finance
ministry said late on Tuesday.
The debt management cut the total issuance of TES this year
to 29.4 trillion pesos from an original target of 30.3 trillion
pesos, the ministry said. The swap reduces debt servicing by 911
billion pesos for 2014 and by 432 billion pesos in 2015.
TES are the second source of government financing after
taxes.
The government issues TES via auction and to state entities
that are obliged to buy a specific amount.
Michel Janna, head of the finance ministry public credit
department, told Reuters that it was not yet decided whether the
debt reduction would come from the auctions or the sales to
state entities.
The government will reveal its decision midyear when it
revises its financing plan, Janna said.