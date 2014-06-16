Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
BOGOTA, June 16 - Colombia published a revised 2014 financial plan on Monday, changing the forecast of debt it plans to issue. Here are Colombia's fiscal goals for 2014: 2013 2014 2014 (Prior) (Revised) CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.0 1.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.3 AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR 1,850 1,900 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.5 +4.7 INFLATION 2.5 3.0 TAX REVENUE (TRLN PESOS) 100.4 108 FOREIGN BONDS 1.6 4.0 1.98 (BLNS/U.S. DOLLARS) MULTILATERAL LOANS 1.0 2.0 2.0 (BLNS/ U.S. DOLLARS) LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 29.0 30.3 33.2 BONDS (TRLN PESOS) AUCTIONED TES 21.5 18.3 19.3 (Reporting by Bogota bureau)
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.