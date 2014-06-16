(Adds 2015 data) BOGOTA, June 16 - Colombia published a revised 2014 financial plan and data for 2015 on Monday, changing the forecast of debt it plans to issue. Here are Colombia's fiscal goals for 2014: 2013 2014 2014 2015 (Prior) (Revised) CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.0 1.0 1.6 1.2 1.2 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.4 AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR 1,850 1,900 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.5 +4.7 +4.7 +4.8 INFLATION 2.5 3.0 TAX REVENUE (TRLN PESOS) 100.4 108 112.9 125.1 FOREIGN BONDS 1.6 4.0 1.98 3.0 (BLNS/U.S. DOLLARS) MULTILATERAL LOANS 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 (BLNS/ U.S. DOLLARS) LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 29.0 30.3 33.2 34.5 BONDS (TRLN PESOS) AUCTIONED TES 21.5 18.3 19.3 23.7 (Reporting by Bogota bureau)