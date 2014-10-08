BOGOTA Oct 8 Colombia's government is pushing a tax reform through Congress to plug a $26.2 billion financing hole over four years but it may not be enough to make up for lower oil revenues and higher social spending as part of plans to end five decades of war.

The proposed tax bill has not yet made it to the first congressional vote and already economists are betting there will be another overhaul in four years to fund investment in health, education and other social programs.

The reform would extend through 2018 two expiring taxes - one on wealth and another on bank withdrawals - while raising a tax on corporate profits for four years.

But critics question how the government will bring in revenue beyond then and say Colombia needs long-term structural reform.

"Clearly there's an ambivalent message and it's hard for investors to have clarity," Alejandro Reyes, chief economist at brokerage Ultrabursatiles, said at a Reuters forum late on Monday. "One asks what will happen after 2019 because the temporary taxes now run until 2018."

"We're in a scenario where the probability of new income gaps going forward is bigger, and so there's a need for a more structural reform instead of using temporary methods."

The oil industry is Colombia's biggest exporter and a main driver of growth in the $370 billion economy but it has been hit in the last year by a drop in global prices and pipeline attacks by Marxist rebels, cutting revenue for budgeted investments.

The government has also been slow to award environmental licenses for drilling, meaning Latin America's fourth biggest producer of crude pumped 983,000 barrels a day through August, 5.5 percent lower than the target of 1.04 million. It has reserves equivalent to less than 7 years.

"We now have problems with future oil revenue after being accustomed to receiving its money," Munir Jalil, chief economist at Citibank for Colombia, said at the Reuters event. "It seems that money from now on ... along with the price of oil, will be in decline."

The oil industry accounts for about 20 percent of government revenue, including taxes and royalties.

COSTLY PEACE

The tax reform also sparked fears that new levies against companies and the middle class will damage the economy and that the government has changed the rules of the game for investors after pledging just months ago that there would be no reform of the tax code.

The government wants to raise $26.2 billion through 2018 to bolster social and infrastructure spending, plus recover as much as $2.5 billion a year lost to evasion.

If approved in Congress, the reform will prevent a $6.1 billion financing shortfall next year that would have opened if the government had let the two taxes expire.

Among the new proposals is a 12 percent duty on corporate profits above $493,000 - up from 9 percent - and an extension of both a wealth tax on an individual's assets above that same level and a bank transaction charge. Each will run until 2018.

At stake beyond then is the funding of new social programs if a peace deal is signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

President Juan Manuel Santos began talks with the FARC in 2012 to end fighting that has killed more than 200,000 and for decades made Colombia an extremely dangerous place to do business.

Peace would help bolster the economy by as much as 2 percentage points, the government says, although rehabilitating and incorporating thousands of former rebel fighters into society is likely to costs billions of dollars extra.

The government expects the tax reform will allow it to maintain total tax collection at close to $61.1 billion, or 17 percent of GDP, in 2015.

That is low compared with other countries, said Andres Langebaek, economist at Grupo Bolivar, who recognizes the need to increase taxes, but wants a more complete initiative.

"They really could have done something more structural instead of creating uncertainty, and if the idea is precisely to create stability in the rules of the game, then let's have a reform that gives us stability for a much longer period," he said during the forum.

Still, one of the main taxation problems in Colombia is the high level of informality in the labor market, piling the bulk of the cost onto the formal, salaried sector.

Juan Pablo Zarate, one of seven central bank board members, said he is "skeptical" a structural tax reform could be achieved given the lack of consensus between different industry and labor groups.

Citibank's Jalil said that whatever the tax reform, it will not be popular. "Selecting taxes is like selecting between poisons, no one will be happy in a reform." (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Kieran Murray)