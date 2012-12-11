* IMF calls Colombia's outlook positive and promising
* Says its fiscal deficits "more than manageable"
BOGOTA Dec 11 Colombia's economy will likely
expand by 4.5 percent or more next year, similar to growth
levels in 2012, the head of the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) said on Tuesday.
Latin America's No. 4 economy expanded at a brisk 5.9
percent last year but growth in 2012 and next year is expected
to take a hit from the euro zone crisis and slower world
economic growth, which has forced its central bank to cut rates
this year.
"The economic outlook for Colombia is positive and
promising. We expect growth in 2012 to be slightly lower, or at,
4.5 percent and probably the same, if not a little bit better,
for 2013," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.
She added that many countries were "envious" of Colombia's
macroeconomic numbers. Lagarde met with President Juan Manuel
Santos, the finance minister and the central bank chief on a
two-day trip to Colombia's capital.
Colombia's government expects economic expansion of 4.8
percent for both this year and next.
The Andean country has attracted billions of dollars in
foreign direct investment over the past decade, boosting oil and
coal output after U.S. military aid helped security forces deal
crippling blows to leftist guerrillas and cocaine cartels.
Colombia's ability to withstand outside shocks and security
advances helped the country clinch three investment-grade credit
ratings from major Wall Street agencies last year.
Since taking office in 2010, Santos has pushed through a
range of constitutional and other reforms, including a fiscal
rule and a change to the way oil and mining revenues are
distributed to tackle Colombia's stubborn fiscal deficits.