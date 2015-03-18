BOGOTA, March 18 Colombia's government expects
9.5 trillion pesos ($3.5 billion) in oil revenue this year, down
60 percent from 2013 as the sharp drop in crude prices reduces
the oil industry's tax and royalty payments, Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday.
The situation could worsen in the years ahead, cutting
income from oil to 6 trillion pesos, Cardenas told reporters in
Bogota. He did not specify when oil revenue might fall to that
figure, and said he did not have data for 2014.
While Colombia is not a major oil producer - it has less
than seven years of reserves - oil is its largest export and
typically accounts for about 20 percent of government revenue.
The government has already trimmed 6 trillion pesos from its
budget this year in a bid to scale back nonessential spending
and it pushed through a tax reform that extends previously
expiring duties in an effort to keep revenues up.
"Even though oil is only 5 percent of (gross domestic
product), the income from oil is very important to our fiscal
accounts," Cardenas told reporters.
Tax revenue was down 3 percent in the first two months of
this year to 19.9 trillion pesos ($7.43 billion) because of the
oil price fall, the head of the tax authority said on Wednesday.
The government has budgeted about $46 billion in tax revenue
this year.
For each dollar that the oil price falls, the government
loses about $120 million in revenue.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy grew 4.6 percent in
2014, but the 50 percent plunge in oil prices since June has
taken a toll, and economists expect growth to drop to as low as
3.3 percent this year and 2.6 percent in 2016.
($1=2,677.97 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing
by Peter Galloway)