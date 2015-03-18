(Adds oil industry association comments)
By Carlos Vargas and Peter Murphy
BOGOTA, March 18 Colombia expects income from
the oil sector to fall 60 percent this year because of the sharp
drop in crude prices, while the industry believes an alarming
slowdown in exploration jeopardizes the sector's future,
officials said on Wednesday.
The government expects 9.5 trillion pesos ($3.5 billion) in
oil revenue this year, less than half of 2013 income as the drop
in crude prices reduces the oil industry's tax and royalty
payments, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said.
The situation could worsen in the years ahead, cutting oil
income to 6 trillion pesos, Cardenas told reporters. He did not
specify when oil revenue might fall that low and did not yet
have data for 2014.
While Colombia is not a major oil producer, crude is its
largest export and generates about 20 percent of government
revenue.
The government has already trimmed 6 trillion pesos from its
budget this year to reduce nonessential spending and it pushed
through a tax reform that extends previously expiring duties in
an effort to keep revenues up.
"Even though oil is only 5 percent of (gross domestic
product), the income from oil is very important to our fiscal
accounts," Cardenas said.
ACP oil industry association head Francisco Lloreda said
only six exploratory onshore wells had been drilled in January
and February, versus 20 in that period of 2014. He said it would
be "difficult" to sustain the million barrels per day output
Colombia has achieved in the last two years.
"What is at risk here is the country's self-sufficiency. The
sector will lose dynamism and no longer be a driver of
development," Lloreda said, noting low reserves of less than
seven years' production needed to be ramped up.
He said a strike by oil workers over job cuts, scheduled for
Thursday, was "absurd" and stalling production would hit
companies' income and do nothing to avert lay-offs.
Tax revenue was down 3 percent in January and February to
19.9 trillion pesos ($7.43 billion) because of the oil price
fall, the tax authority chief said on Wednesday. The government
has budgeted about $46 billion in tax revenue this year.
For each dollar that the oil price falls, the government
loses about $120 million in revenue.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy grew 4.6 percent in
2014, but the 50 percent plunge in oil prices since June has
prompted economists to forecast slower growth of 3.3 percent
this year and 2.6 percent in 2016.
($1=2,677.97 Colombian pesos)
(Writing by Helen Murphy and Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter
Galloway and Grant McCool)