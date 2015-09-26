By Mica Rosenberg
NEW YORK, Sept 26
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Colombia will need
"significant" investment from the international community to pay
for the historic peace deal promised within six months between
Marxist guerrillas and the government, the country's finance
minister said in an interview on Saturday.
This week Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, pledged to end
a war that has killed 220,000 and displaced millions over half a
century.
"Peace is closer to us now than it has ever been in five
decades," said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas. "But there
will be costs." He said the government would be coming up with
an estimate of how much reconstruction could cost also within
six months.
The Colombian government and the rebels have been
negotiating for nearly three years but this week in Havana,
Cuba, the two sides agreed to create tribunals to try former
combatants, resolving one of the most significant hurdles to
peace.
The justice accord would apply not just to the FARC but also
to government troops and right-wing paramilitary groups.
While he did not know how much Colombia would seek from
other countries, Cardenas said it would be a "significant
figure."
He expects international support for the deal because it
will have benefits outside Colombia, including a potential
reduction in drug trafficking. Some FARC units have formed an
alliance with drug cartels, exchanging protection for money,
though there are other drivers of the narcotics trade.
Colombia has already been spending a significant amount of
its budget, or about 1 percentage point of GDP, on victim
reparations, said Cardenas.
Conservative estimates predict a 1 percent boost in growth
per year as a result of an eventual accord but Cardenas said
that could reach 1.5 percent nationwide. In certain regions
hardest hit by violence, some studies show growth of up to 4
percent, the minister said. He added, though, that the effects
will not be immediate and it could take three or four years for
the economy to expand, driven by agriculture, mining and
tourism.
There are opportunities for large-scale agricultural
production, as in neighboring Brazil, in Colombia's eastern
plateaus near the border with Venezuela, which have been largely
inaccessible and underdeveloped.
"That is one of the main impacts of solving the conflict in
Colombia, those areas could actually become productive,"
Cardenas said, adding that rating agencies may look positively
on the country's outlook going forward because of the deal.
