Fitch Affirms Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s IDRs at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F2' for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (Hilltop) and PlainsCapital Bank. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The ratings are supported by Hilltop's diverse business model for a bank of its size, experienced and consistent management team, solid cap