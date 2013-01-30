Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
BOGOTA Jan 30 Some members of Colombia's central bank board of directors think there is space to continue to lower the benchmark interest rate, board member Juan Jose Echavarria said on Wednesday.
Echavarria did not say if he was one of the members who thought that.
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May * 3-,2-year yields hit at least one-week highs * Friday U.S. non-farm payrolls data eyed By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. short-dated Treasury yields briefly touched at least one-week highs on Thursday after strong U.S. private payroll data marginally boosted expectations for more Federal Reserve interest rate increases in 2017, while caution ahead of Friday's jobs report limited the move. The ADP Nation