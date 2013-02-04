BRIEF-Lock-up period for Guangdong Highsun's 110.8 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 110.8 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 7
(Add comment, detail)
BOGOTA Feb 4 Colombia's Finance Minister on Monday ruled out the sale this year of a stake in state oil company Ecopetrol, the proceeds of which had been earmarked in the 2013 financing plan.
"At the moment the government isn't considering the sale of Ecopetrol, although the nation will need to sell assets worth 3 trillion pesos ($1.7 billion)," the minister, Mauricio Cardenas told reporters.
The government has said it would sell a total of 9.9 percent of Ecopetrol in several stages and had planned initially to sell about 1.5 percent of Ecopetrol this year. Ecopetrol is 89.9 percent owned by the state. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Says lock-up period for 110.8 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 7
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.