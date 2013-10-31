* State oil company says Q3 profit at around $2 bln
* Says oil, gas output up 7.7 pct in period
* Rise in rebel attacks on oil facilities has hurt firms in
Colombia
BOGOTA, Oct 30 Colombia's Ecopetrol
posted a net profit of 3.86 trillion pesos ($2.05 billion) in
the third quarter of 2013, up 19.6 percent from a year ago
mainly due to higher oil production, the state oil company said
on Wednesday.
Oil and gas production by the group, which includes
operations outside Colombia, was 800,400 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, up 7.7 percent from
the same period last year, Ecopetrol said in its earnings
report.
Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, increased 6 percent in the third
quarter to 7.99 trillion pesos, good for a margin of 44 percent
versus 40 percent a year before, it said.
Like other companies operating in Colombia, Latin America's
No. 4 oil producer has been hit by delays in getting key permits
and a rise in rebel attacks against oil facilities which this
month shut the country's No. 2 pipeline.
A decade-long offensive by U.S.-backed troops against the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, has pushed them
deeper into inhospitable jungles and mountains, but the rebels
still attack military and civilian targets, especially in the
oil and mining sectors.
($1 = 1884.6000 Colombian pesos)
