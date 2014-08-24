BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombian state oil company
Ecopetrol reached agreement with two of its main labor
unions to avoid possible strike action that could have reduced
output from the Andean nation, the company said late on
Saturday.
Ecopetrol reached an accord that runs until 2018 on pay and
social benefits with the USO and ADECO unions which represent
the bulk of its 8,800 workers. It reached partial agreement with
the SINDISPETROL union but was unable to settle with a fourth
group, ASPEC, it said in a statement.
Oil is one of Colombia's main drivers of economic expansion,
but the government has expressed concern in recent months that
revenue from the sector is beginning to decline and that this
could impact the nation's future growth.
Attacks by Marxist rebels on pipelines and increased
operating costs have slowed output from Latin America's fourth
biggest producer.
Ecopetrol produced about 750,200 barrels per day through the
first half of the year and plans to build output to 1.3 million
bpd by 2020. Colombia produced just over 1 million bpd in 2013.
