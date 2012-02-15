* Percentage of exports to U.S. Gulf Coast, Asia falls
* Ecopetrol did not price crudes using WTI in Q4
(Adds details on exports, investment, output)
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Feb 15 Colombia's state oil
company, Ecopetrol, said on Wednesday its 2011 net profit rose
85 percent to 15.44 trillion pesos ($8.65 billion) compared with
2010, pushed up by more output and exports.
Once seen as a failing state, Colombia began to turn its
image around after a 2002 U.S.-backed security crackdown against
leftist rebels made the country safer and opened up more areas
to oil exploration and production.
Ecopetrol said operating profit rose 82 percent to 24
trillion pesos last year compared with 2010.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
rose 70.4 percent, good for an EBITDA margin of 50 percent in
2011 compared with 45 percent a year before, the company said.
Ecopetrol is around 88 percent owned by the government.
The company said that oil production by the group - which
includes operations outside Colombia - increased 17.6 percent to
724,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) versus the
same period in 2010.
Production from Ecopetrol S.A. rose 15.6 percent to 670,100
boepd last year compared with 2010.
As a percentage of exports, shipments to the U.S. Gulf Coast
fell to 52.4 percent in 2011 from 60.3 percent in 2010, while
exports to the Far East also decreased to 13.2 percent from 16.5
percent, it said.
Ecopetrol loaded three ships of 2 million barrels each for
export to the Far East last year, the company said.
Shipments to the Caribbean shot up to 10.6 percent last year
from 2.5 percent in 2010.
In October, market sources said Ecopetrol had switched the
pricing basis for its Vasconia and Castilla grade crude oils
from the troubled U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI),
to North Sea Brent, but a company source later said the company
had not abandoned WTI.
"In the last quarter of the year, there were no exports
referenced to WTI," the company said.
Ecopetrol's investments in 2011 rose 20 percent to $7.2
billion, mainly in production and transport, compared with the
previous year, the company said.
The New York- and Bogota-listed company plans to invest
$8.47 billion in 2012, mainly in production and transport.
In 2011, Ecopetrol Group's proven reserves rose 8.3 percent
to 1.86 billion boepd versus 2010, driven by existing fields and
acquisitions.
Colombia's total national oil production has ramped up to a
record 950,000 bpd as easing security concerns allowed greater
exploitation of heavy crude areas in addition to incremental
production rises at existing fields.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; editing by Andre Grenon)