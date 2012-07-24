By Helen Murphy
| CARTAGENA, Colombia, July 24
CARTAGENA, Colombia, July 24 Colombia's largest
oil producer Ecopetrol has lost an average of nearly 11,000
barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the first half of 2012 from
attacks on oil infrastructure by leftist guerrillas, its
president said on Tuesday.
Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, is ramping up
petroleum output, hoping to hit 1 million bpd this year, but a
series of attacks on oil installations and social protests have
prevented the country from reaching its goal.
There were 67 attacks on pipelines in the first half of the
year, more than three times the number in the same period last
year, according to Defense Ministry data.
Ecopetrol President Javier Gutierrez told Reuters in the
coastal city of Cartagena that the company lost 10,700 bpd on
average between January and June due to bombings.
He said, however, that increased military protection
recently meant: "There has been an improvement."
The state-run company will release financial results
including production figures later on Tuesday.
The Andean country is sending thousands of more soldiers to
protect oil infrastructure, which has been increasingly targeted
by Marxist guerrillas such as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, known as the FARC.
More than a decade-long offensive by U.S.-backed troops has
squeezed the fund-raising of the FARC, pushing them deeper into
inhospitable jungle and making it harder to raise cash from the
drugs trade.
Now, the FARC has switched from attacking the oil and mining
industries for mostly political gain and instead hits corporate
installations to sow fear and bring in money from extortion,
according to the energy ministry.
Some experts, though, say that rebels are targeting oil
lines and remote exploration areas to bog down government troops
in static positions and therefore give guerrillas space to move.
At the weekend, FARC insurgents blew up a section of the
220,000-barrel-per-day-capacity Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline,
Colombia's second most important line. Earlier this month,
rebels killed five oil contractors in the south.
Increased attacks caused national oil production to fall in
May and June. Last month output dropped 0.2 percent from May to
an average of 934,000 bpd.
(Writing by Jack Kimball; Editing by Andrew Hay)