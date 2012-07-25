BOGOTA, July 25 Colombia's largest oil producer, Ecopetrol, lowered its oil production target for 2012 to an average of 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 800,000 boepd previously, according to a presentation published on Wednesday.

Ecopetrol's consolidated net income dropped 2.5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 3.65 trillion pesos ($2 billion), lower than analyst expectations.