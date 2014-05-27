Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is fighting for
re-election in a runoff vote after losing to right-wing
challenger Oscar Ivan Zuluaga in a close first round.
Zuluaga, a former finance minister, won 29.3 percent of the
vote in the first round. Santos followed with 25.7 percent.
The two men will now proceed to a June 15 runoff and try to
win over voters who backed the three other candidates now
eliminated from the race.
Here are the two candidates and their policies:
JUAN MANUEL SANTOS
As defense minister for former President Alvaro Uribe,
Santos led a successful campaign against the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels. The two were allies, but
Santos broke with Uribe after his 2010 election victory and
later opened peace talks with FARC.
He won support with promises to end the war and help the
economy, but the slow pace of the talks has made many impatient
and spurred criticism that he is offering too many concessions.
A U.S.-trained economist, Santos warns the talks could
collapse if he is not re-elected.
He may receive the backing of Clara Lopez and Enrique
Penalosa, candidates who did not make it to the second round but
together garnered a combined 23.5 percent of the vote. Both
support peace efforts.
Born into one of Colombia's most powerful families, the
president, 62, has followed market-friendly economic policies,
helping to sustain solid growth.
OSCAR IVAN ZULUAGA
Zuluaga surged in the polls on promises to defeat the rebels
on the battlefield, a strategy championed by his mentor Uribe,
as well as vowing to improve education and healthcare.
The 55-year-old Zuluaga, who served as finance minister
under the ex-president, says the government should not negotiate
with the FARC while they are still at arms. He says he would
support talks only if the FARC calls a unilateral ceasefire, and
insists rebel leaders must serve prison time.
Zuluaga will likely court the support of Marta Lucia
Ramirez, the Conservative party candidate who was eliminated but
received more than 15 percent of the first-round vote. She is
skeptical of the peace talks.
As finance minister, he was credited with bringing growth to
Latin America's fourth-largest economy even as the global
financial crisis battered other emerging markets.
He and Santos share the same basic economic policy ideas of
developing natural resources and bringing in foreign investment.
