BOGOTA May 28 Marta Lucia Ramirez, who came
third in Colombia's presidential election on Sunday, threw her
support behind right-wing contender Oscar Ivan Zuluaga for
June's run-off, even while most lawmakers from her party will
back incumbent Juan Manuel Santos.
Ramirez, who is broadly aligned with Zuluaga and his
skepticism of peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels, garnered
about 15 percent of the vote. Zuluaga won 29.3 percent and
Santos came in second with 25.7 percent.
Even though Ramirez and 11 lawmakers from the Conservative
Party will vote in line with Zuluaga, a former finance minister,
the remaining 47 said they will back Santos, who is seeking
reelection.
Santos, an ex-defense minister, started peace talks with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in an effort to
end a 50-year-old war.
The election has become a referendum on the talks. Zuluaga
has said he would institute tough new negotiating conditions and
terminate the talks if the FARC failed to meet new requirements,
which the rebel group have already said they would reject,
essentially guaranteeing an end to talks.
Though Ramirez said the party's base was behind her,
lawmakers have historically had huge influence over voting
tendencies in their districts.
"I'm hugely grateful for this backing, which will be
definitive. We will triumph on June 15," Santos said after
meeting with the Conservative lawmakers.
Two other presidential candidates, the Democratic Pole's
Clara Lopez and the Green Alliance's Enrique Penalosa, who won a
combined 23.5 percent of Sunday's vote, have yet to declare
their support for either candidate, but both back the talks.
