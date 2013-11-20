BOGOTA Nov 20 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday night
amid speculation he will reveal plans to run for re-election
next year in hope of finalizing peace talks with Marxist FARC
rebels.
The center-right president will make a national address at 7
p.m. (0000 GMT).
While not confirmed that he would discuss next year's
election, Santos has said he will reveal his plans by Nov. 25.
A lawmaker from the ruling coalition told Reuters he
believed Santos was about to announce he would run for a second
four-year term in May. Local media also speculated that.
The 62-year-old, Harvard-educated journalist and son of one
of the nation's most influential families would take on
opposition candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga in a campaign likely to
focus on how peace could transform Colombian society.
Santos, who took office in 2010 with 74 percent approval,
saw his ratings dip to a record low in recent months before
rising as the year-old talks in Cuba with the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia showed signs of progress.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Carlos Vargas; Editing by Andrew
Cawthorne and Jim Loney)