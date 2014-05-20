BOGOTA May 19 The leading opposition candidate
in Colombia's presidential election next Sunday denied any role
in a hacking scandal that has hurt his campaign, describing it
as a trap set to derail his growing support.
Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, who has narrowly overtaken incumbent
President Juan Manuel Santos in voter polls, was asked on Sunday
to quit the race by an opponent and scores of legislators who
said a video published over the weekend proved he had lied about
spying accusations.
The video showed his campaign's former social media
consultant informing Zuluaga he had obtained confidential
military information, apparently illegally. Zuluaga does not
react or question his access to state secrets.
The video appeared to contradict Zuluaga's claims, when the
consultant Andres Sepulveda was later arrested for spying on the
peace negotiations with FARC rebels, that any illegal spying the
man may have been involved in had no link to Zuluaga's campaign.
Zuluaga on Monday called on Colombians to back him in
Sunday's election, describing it as the "dream" of main rival
President Juan Manuel Santos that he would quit. He called the
video a "montage" whose audio and images did not match.
"This video, which was made illegally, which is clearly a
montage and a trap; for whoever has listened to it and watched
it carefully, there is no conversation or declaration that
demonstrates illegal conduct," he told reporters.
Zuluaga said there were at least two points in the video
where manipulation was evident and parts where the audio did not
appear to match the images, describing his being filmed in
secret as illegal. He also said he had no recollection of the
meeting in the video, but said it was justifiable given his busy
schedule.
He said the video "montage" was reminiscent of tactics used
by Venezuelan political guru JJ Rendon in other Latin American
election campaigns he had worked on. Rendon worked for Santos
until resigning on May 5 over allegations he took a $12 million
payment to lobby against extraditing several drug traffickers.
Voter polls showed that by last week Zuluaga had gained a
narrow edge over Santos who was previously the front runner.
The two differ little on economic policy, but Zuluaga is
skeptical of the peace process Santos has initiated with FARC
rebels in a bid to end a 50-year war that has killed 220,000.
Santos says he needs another four-year mandate to seal a
peace deal while Zuluaga has threatened to call the talks off if
elected, unless the FARC first agree to cease criminal activity.
