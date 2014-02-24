BOGOTA Feb 24 The National Liberation Army
(ELN), Colombia's second-biggest guerrilla group, was behind the
attack this weekend on a leftist presidential candidate, the
country's top defense official said on Monday.
A convoy carrying Aida Avella, 65, a contender from the
Patriotic Union party, came under fire on Sunday as it traveled
on a highway in the oil-rich northeastern province of Arauco,
where rebels of the ELN have a strong presence.
Police and military intelligence overheard conversations
between members of the ELN, referring to the shots fired at her
vehicle, Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon told reporters.
"In a specific manner, they talk about how the 12-vehicle
convoy mobilized, how they tried to stop the presidential
candidate's convoy and when they could not, they opened fire,"
Pinzon said.
Avella represents UP, a party founded in 1985 after a failed
peace process brokered by then President Belisario Betancur with
the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, a Marxist
rebel group.
Some 5,000 members and supporters of the UP were killed in
the years after its creation by right-wing paramilitary groups
set up by vigilantes protecting wealthy landowners.
Avella has just 2 percent of support among the electorate
for the May 25 elections, according to a February opinion poll
which put Santos in the lead with 34.7 percent.
Earlier this month she denounced death threats she said had
been made against her.
Her government-supplied armored car was not hit, but another
vehicle in the convoy had 14 bullet holes - many of them from
her own security detail's weapons, officials said.
Avella had lived in exile for years after surviving an
attack in 1996 by paramilitaries who fired a rocket-propelled
grenade at the vehicle she was traveling in on a highway
crossing the capital, Bogota.
The presidential election will be held amid a complicated
backdrop of peace talks with the FARC.
Though many Colombians back the process, it has upset some
voters and enraged right-wing politicians who charge that Santos
is giving too much away to militants.
The ELN is also seeking a place at the negotiating table.
The government wants to bring an end to five decades of conflict
that has killed more than 200,000 between the various insurgent
groups, civilians and armed forces.
The ELN has battled a dozen governments since it was founded
in 1964 and is considered a terrorist group by the United States
and the European Union.
Inspired by the Cuban revolution and established by radical
Catholic priests, the ELN was close to disappearing in the
1970s. But has steadily gained power since, counting as many as
5,000 fighters, financed by "war taxes" levied on landowners and
oil companies, by 2002.
The ELN guerrillas are now believed to number about 3,000.
It has sought peace before, holding talks in Cuba and Venezuela
between 2002-07, but experts say there was a lack of will on
both sides to agree to a final peace plan.
