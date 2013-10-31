BOGOTA, Oct 31 Colombia's urban jobless rate,
based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities, fell to 9.9 percent
in September compared with 10.7 percent a year earlier, the
government said on Thursday.
The national jobless rate decreased to 9 percent last month
compared with 9.9 percent in September 2012, the statistics
agency said.echpres__web_ech_sep_corta13.pdf
Colombia's urban rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure because close to 70 percent of
the country's workforce is in large cities.
The jobless figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, depending on factors like peak shopping and vacation
months when retail and tourism employment generally rises.
Urban Unemployment National Unemployment
Sept 2013 9.9 Sept 2013 9.0
Aug 2013 10.3 Aug 2013 9.3
July 2013 10.0 July 2013 9.9