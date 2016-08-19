BOGOTA, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Opposition
lawmakers in Colombia have proposed a bill that aims to cut the
use of mercury and other toxic chemicals in illegal gold mining,
that has polluted rivers and blighted the ancestral lands of
indigenous tribes.
Colombia has one of the highest rates of mercury
contamination in the Americas. The chemical - widely used to
extract gold - seeps into the food chain and causes soil erosion
and health problems.
The bill, proposed by two congressmen this week, aims to
impose stricter penalties on those who use mercury and other
chemicals such as cyanide in mining operations with prison
sentences of up to 12 years and tougher fines.
"The bill aims to adopt provisions that allow the various
state authorities to combat criminal mining causing
environmental destruction in a transparent and effective way,"
congressman Edward Rodriguez, one of the bill's sponsors, said
in a statement.
For every gram of gold mined illegally, one tonne of soil is
contaminated with cyanide, sulphuric acid and mercury, according
to the government.
Record gold prices and a government crackdown on cocaine
trafficking have prompted the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia (FARC) and new criminal gangs linked to former
far-right paramilitaries to seek new revenue sources and expand
into illegal mining, the Colombian police say.
Illegal gold and silver mining now yield bigger profits than
returns from drug trafficking, making it the main source of
revenue for many organised crime groups in Colombia, they say.
A study this year by Colombia's Externado University found
60 percent of all mining operations in Colombia are illegal and
said 180 tonnes of mercury are dumped every year.
HEALTH RISKS
For centuries miners have used mercury to separate gold from
rock or soil.
Mercury seeps into soil, rivers and the food chain and can
cause serious health problems, like kidney failure and acute
anemia, which may not appear for years, according to the United
Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
Most affected by mercury contamination are Colombia's
indigenous tribes and Afro-Colombian communities whose ancestral
lands are rich in gold reserves, particularly those living in
the rainforest province of Choco on Colombia's Pacific coast.
Along with health problems, high levels of mercury pollution
are one reason why indigenous groups are being driven off their
lands, according to the United Nations refugee agency in
Colombia.
Tribal rights group Survival International has said mercury
poisoning is also threatening the health and survival of Amazon
tribal peoples living in Peru, Brazil and Venezuela.
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos last year declared a
war on the $2.5 billion illegal mining industry.
The government says it is shutting down and confiscating
equipment used in hundreds of mines operating without a license
every year. Army helicopters and police patrol remote jungle
areas targeting illegal mines run by organised crime networks.
Rights groups and indigenous tribes say the government has
been too slow to react to the armed groups' intrusion on the
mining boom and that as soon as illegal mines are shut down, new
ones spring up within weeks.
(Reporting by Anastasia Moloney, editing by Ros Russell.
