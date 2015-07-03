BOGOTA, July 3 Two bomb blasts in Colombia's
capital Bogota on Thursday were likely the work of the smaller
of the country's two leftist rebel groups, the National
Liberation Army or ELN, President Juan Manuel Santos said.
The bombs were detonated in front of two offices of the
Porvenir pension fund, a subsidiary of the Grupo Aval
financial conglomerate, injuring seven people. The government
pledged to provide a heavier army and police presence in Bogota.
"The information we have indicates that the ELN were
responsible," Santos said in a televised address on Friday,
adding that the group was behind a handful of other attacks or
foiled attacks in the city over the last year.
Those responsible would be brought to justice, he said.
The motive for the attack may have been the anniversary of
the ELN's founding 51 years ago, Santos said, and this was one
theory discussed at a security meeting with government officials
and senior members of the armed forces on Friday.
Grupo Aval is owned by Colombia's richest man, Luis Carlos
Sarmiento.
The ELN, with an estimated 2,000 members, has held
preliminary talks with the government on the possibility of
starting peace negotiations but it has continued to attack army
troops and infrastructure.
The attacks come at a time of heightened security concerns
in the Andean country after the ELN's larger counterpart, the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC, unleashed a wave
of bomb attacks against oil pipelines in recent weeks.
Those attacks caused thousands of gallons of crude oil to
spill into major rivers, causing an environmental disaster whose
effects oil companies say will be felt for two decades.
The FARC and ELN have been fighting successive governments
for five decades since forming to demand land reform and more
equitable wealth distribution, in a conflict that has killed
more than 220,000 people and created one of the world's largest
internally displaced populations.
Though the ELN has yet to agree to full negotiations, the
FARC has been holding peace talks with the government for two
and a half years in Cuba, and the discussions have continued
despite renewed violence since the group called off a five-month
ceasefire.
