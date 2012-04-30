* No rescue attempt planned
* Langlois ran toward FARC
* President Santos calls for his release
By John Irish and Helen Murphy
PARIS/BOGOTA, April 30 France on Monday said it
held FARC rebels responsible for the life of a French journalist
in Colombia, calling on the drug-funded group to release him
immediately in line with a pledge it made to stop taking
hostages for ransom.
France believes Romeo Langlois, a freelance reporter for
French news channel France 24, was taken captive by the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia after being caught in
crossfire between the Marxist guerrillas and government troops.
"We have indicated to the FARC that they are responsible for
his life," Foreign Minister Alain Juppe told reporters on
Monday.
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said there are
"indications" the FARC are holding him.
Langlois was reporting a news story alongside an
anti-narcotics patrol in the southern jungles of Caqueta on
Saturday when they were attacked by dozens of FARC rebels
protecting hidden cocaine laboratories. During the attack, he
was wounded on his left arm, officials said.
His disappearance will refocus attention on the FARC after
its release this month of 10 members of the armed forces who had
been held hostage in camps for more than a decade.
While the FARC has kidnapped thousands of Colombians over
the past five decades, the group in February said it would no
longer take hostages for ransom to pay for weapons, uniforms or
food.
It did not say, however, that it would stop kidnapping for
so-called political means to pressure the government. The FARC
is classified as a terrorist group by the United States and
European Union.
Santos on Monday called on the FARC to free him.
"The FARC promised the country a few weeks ago it would stop
kidnapping; we received that announcement with satisfaction, we
said it was a gesture that we valued, that it was a gesture that
took the road to peace," Santos told reporters.
"We ask the FARC to free him as quickly as possible."
Santos has said he remains open to peace talks only if the
group ceases all attacks against civilian and military targets
and stops kidnapping.
As the fighting broke out, Langlois removed his bulletproof
vest and helmet and ran toward the rebels, who were dressed in
civilian clothes, possibly in an attempt to prove he was not a
member of the armed forces, Colombian Defense Minister Juan
Carlos Pinzon told reporters.
There would be no attempt to rescue Langlois, if the FARC
holds him, without first consulting the French government,
Pinzon said.
"There are military operations in the area, but we aren't
planning any rescue because we don't know where the journalist
is," Pinzon said.
"At the moment we know what happened, we will talk to the
French government."
PEACE GESTURES
Juppe said this was an opportunity for the rebel group to
prove its pledge to cease kidnapping for ransom. He called on
them to immediately release Langlois.
The last French citizen held by the FARC was dual-national
Ingrid Betancourt, kidnapped in 2002. Colombian soldiers rescued
her in 2008.
France 24 said the head of its international arm and one of
its journalists specialized in Colombia would travel to Bogota
on Monday to liaise with local authorities.
The insurgent group has made peace gestures in recent months
as a U.S.-backed offensive batters its front lines, halving its
fighting force and killing top commanders.
The International Committee of the Red Cross told Reuters it
is worried about Langlois and willing to help in any process to
free him. The group has not been contacted by the FARC,
according to a Red Cross official who asked not to be named.
