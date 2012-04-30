PARIS, April 30 France said on Monday it held
FARC rebels responsible for the life of a French journalist in
Colombia, calling on them to release him immediately in line
with a pledge the group has made to stop taking hostages for
ransom.
Romeo Langlois, a freelance reporter for French news channel
France 24, is believed to have been taken prisoner on Saturday
by the Marxist guerrillas.
"We have indicated to the FARC that they are responsible for
his life," Foreign Minister Alain Juppe told reporters on
Monday.
Juppe added that the group had publicly pledged to end
kidnappings and this was an opportunity for it to prove it would
keep to its word. He called on them to immediately release
Langlois.
The reporter went missing after being caught in a firefight
between security forces and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC). The fight broke out as police and military
personnel tried to dismantle drug laboratories in the jungles of
Caqueta, southern Colombia.
Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said there
had not been a claim of responsibility but Paris believed
Langlois was in the FARC's hands.
The insurgent group, which has battled the government for
almost 50 years, has made gestures toward peace in recent months
as a U.S.-backed offensive batters its front lines, halving its
fighting force and killing top commanders.
President Juan Manuel Santos has said he remains open to
peace talks only if the group ceases all attacks against
civilian and military targets and stops kidnapping.
The FARC has kidnapped thousands of civilians over the
decades to help pay for weapons, food and uniforms and is
classified as a terrorist group by the United States and the
European Union.
The last French citizen held by the FARC was dual-national
Ingrid Betancourt, kidnapped in 2002. Colombian soldiers rescued
her in 2008.
Seven French nationals are held hostage overseas, including
six in Africa's Sahel region and an intelligence officer in
Somalia.
