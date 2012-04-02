Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market
HILLA, Iraq A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.
BOGOTA Colombia's FARC rebels on Monday freed 10 members of the armed forces held hostage in jungle prison camps for more than a decade, the last of a group of captives the drug-funded guerrilla group has held as bargaining chips to pressure the government.
Latin America's oldest insurgency, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, freed four soldiers and six police officials to a humanitarian mission led by the International Red Cross.
The victims were picked up in a helicopter supplied by Brazil, according to the Red Cross. They will be flown to the city of Villavicencio, in central Meta province, before heading to Bogota.
(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Christopher Wilson)
HILLA, Iraq A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.
In September 2014, Gilberto Velasquez, a 38-year-old house painter from El Salvador, received life-changing news: The U.S. government had decided to shelve its deportation action against him.