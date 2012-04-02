Former Colombian Senator Piedad Cordoba (C) greets a member of the Brazilian crew at the airport in Villavicencio April 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA Colombia's FARC rebels on Monday freed 10 members of the armed forces held hostage in jungle prison camps for more than a decade, the last of a group of captives the drug-funded guerrilla group has held as bargaining chips to pressure the government.

Latin America's oldest insurgency, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, freed four soldiers and six police officials to a humanitarian mission led by the International Red Cross.

The victims were picked up in a helicopter supplied by Brazil, according to the Red Cross. They will be flown to the city of Villavicencio, in central Meta province, before heading to Bogota.

(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Christopher Wilson)