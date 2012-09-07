BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals presents data for study of JZP-110 in patients
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals presents data for the phase 3 tones 2 study of JZP-110 in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy
BOGOTA, Sept 6 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday ruled out a bilateral ceasefire with Marxist FARC rebels during peace talks aimed at bringing an end to five decades of war.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, Latin America's longest-running insurgency, said earlier in a press conference in Havana, Cuba that its negotiators would propose both sides down weapons once talks start in Norway on Oct. 8.
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals presents data for the phase 3 tones 2 study of JZP-110 in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy
* NCI Building Systems announces the implementation of senior leadership succession plan