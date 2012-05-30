BOGOTA May 30 Colombia's FARC guerrillas freed
French reporter Romeo Langlois on Wednesday, a month after
taking him hostage in a firefight that showed the leftist group
is still a menace despite a decade of military blows.
Langlois, a reporter for France 24, was taken hostage in the
southern Caqueta region on April 28 after he was caught in
crossfire between a Colombian military unit he was embedded with
and heavily-armed FARC rebels.
Television images showed him smiling and saying he had been
well treated by his rebel captors.
(Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Daniel Wallis)