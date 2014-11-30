BOGOTA Colombia's president said on Sunday Marxist FARC rebels had freed an army general and two other hostages captured earlier this month, in a move that may help restart peace talks suspended by the government over the abductions.

President Juan Manuel Santos refused to allow negotiations, aimed at ending five decades of war, to continue until the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) released General Ruben Dario Alzate, a civilian lawyer and a soldier seized on Nov. 16.

Alzate is the highest-ranking member of the military ever taken hostage by the FARC who have been fighting successive governments for 50 years.

