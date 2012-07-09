BOGOTA, July 9 Colombia's FARC rebels have
stepped up extortion and attacks on the oil and mining
industries to finance their war as changes to the way the
government distributes industry royalties have cut into the
group's revenues, the energy minister said on Monday.
More than a decade-long offensive by U.S.-backed troops has
squeezed the fund-raising of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, pushing them deeper into inhospitable jungle and
making it harder to raise cash from the drug trade.
Now, the FARC has switched from attacking the oil and mining
industries for mostly political gain and instead hits corporate
installations to sow fear and bring in money from extortion, the
minister, Mauricio Cardenas, told local Caracol Radio.
He said the government would continue to secure the
infrastructure of Colombia's oil and mining industries, which
last year attracted the bulk of more than $13 billion in foreign
direct investment.
The royalties reform - a constitutional amendment approved
last year - aims to spread billions of dollars from oil and
mining more evenly to regional governments and prevent corrupt
officials passing money to insurgent groups and crime gangs.
"The guerrillas are now in a very difficult situation, they
ran out of funding sources, and can no longer maintain ties to
narco-traffickers. So they want to return to the practice of
extorting oil companies," Cardenas said.
The FARC, Latin America's oldest insurgency, has doubled its
attacks on oil and mining infrastructure in the last couple of
years, with more than 40 bombings already in 2012.
Last week the FARC killed five contracters working for
state-owned Ecopetrol in the southern Putumayo province.
Cardenas urged companies to reject extortion demands and
reiterated the government's stance that any "foreign company
engaged in this practice would be expelled from the country."
Colombia is Latin America's fourth-biggest crude producer
and the world's fourth-largest coal exporter.
(Reporting by Katherine McKeon and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by
David Brunnstrom)