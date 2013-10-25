BOGOTA Oct 25 Colombia ruled out tapping local
debt markets to raise the 3 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion) it
needs to fulfill this year's financing plan after the delay in
privatizing a state entity created a funding gap, a finance
ministry official told Reuters.
Michel Janna, head of the public credit office, said the
government would seek to raise the money by selling short-term
Treasury bonds, known as TES, to state companies.
"The message to the market is clear, the government has the
flexibility to easily cover the 3 trillion pesos of financing
for 2013 without having to auction more TES," Janna told Reuters
late on Thursday.
The government needs to fill the financing hole left by the
postponed sale of state electricity generator Isagen, a deal the
government hopes will raise as much as 5 trillion pesos by its
completion next year.
The sale of TES bonds is the second biggest source of
government funding after tax collections.
The government will next week complete its 28.3 trillion
pesos of planned TES sales for 2013, Janna said.