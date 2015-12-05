BOGOTA Dec 5 Colombia will build a museum to
showcase artefacts found in the wreckage of a Spanish galleon
discovered near the historic Caribbean port city of Cartagena,
President Juan Manuel Santos said on Saturday.
The San Jose, thought by historians to be laden with
emeralds and precious coins, sank in 1708. It was part of the
fleet of King Philip V, who fought the English during the War of
Spanish Succession.
"We will build a great museum here in Cartagena," Santos
said on national television from Cartagena's naval base.
"Without a doubt, without room for any doubt, we have found,
307 years after it sank, the San Jose galleon," Santos said.
A team of international experts, the Colombian navy and the
country's archaeology institute discovered the wreck last week
near the island of Baru, the president said.
Sonar images have so far revealed bronze cannons made
specifically for the ship, arms, ceramics and other artefacts.
Some 600 people died in the shipwreck, Santos said.
Archaeological excavation and scientific tests on the wreck
will continue to ensure it can be properly preserved, Santos
said.
The San Jose was the subject of a legal dispute between
Colombia and Sea Search Armada (SSA), a U.S.-based salvage
company. SSA said in 1981 it had located the area where the ship
sank.
The company and the government agreed to split any proceeds
from the wreckage, but the government later said all treasure
would belong to Colombia, a view that was backed by a U.S. court
in 2011.
Few government spokespeople will be able to speak further on
the galleon until more investigations are completed, Santos
said. It was unclear how much of the body of the ship remained
and whether it would be brought to dry land.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Stephen Powell)