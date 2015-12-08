BOGOTA Dec 8 The 307-year-old remains of a
sunken Spanish galleon found off Colombia's Caribbean coast are
the heritage of Colombians, President Juan Manuel Santos said on
Tuesday, after Spanish officials expressed interest in the
artifacts.
The San Jose galleon, thought by historians to be laden with
emeralds and precious coins, sank in 1708. It was discovered at
the end of November by a team of international experts near the
island of Baru.
Since the discovery, Spanish authorities have said they want
to explore their rights to the ship's remains in negotiations
with Colombia.
"The galleon is the heritage of Colombians for Colombians,"
Santos said during the opening of a highway outside the capital,
Bogota. "Now many owners are appearing. No sirs, this is
Colombian heritage."
"Of course, it is also the heritage of humanity and we are
willing to share," the president said.
Colombia plans to build a museum to house finds from the
wreck in nearby Cartagena, a popular tourist destination.
Sonar images have so far revealed bronze cannons made
specifically for the ship, arms, ceramics and other artifacts.
Some 600 people died in the shipwreck.
The San Jose was the subject of a legal dispute between
Colombia and Sea Search Armada (SSA), a U.S.-based salvage
company. SSA said in 1981 it had located the area where the ship
sank.
The company and the government agreed to split any proceeds
from the wreckage. But the government said later any treasure
would belong to Colombia, a view backed by a U.S. court in 2011.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Peter Cooney)