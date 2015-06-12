(Adds 2015, 2016 GDP forecasts)
By Nelson Bocanegra and Peter Murphy
BOGOTA, June 12 Colombia's economy grew 2.8
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the government
said on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations but the
slowest quarterly growth in two and a half years as lower oil
prices put a brake on expansion.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas hailed the result as the
fastest first-quarter growth among Latin America's six biggest
economies and said it was notable given it came on top of 6.4
percent expansion in the first quarter last year.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy expanded 0.8 percent
in the first quarter from the previous three-month period,
national statistics agency DANE said.
Civil construction remained one of the main growth drivers,
government data showed, growing 4.9 percent from the same
quarter last year while financial services grew 4.4 percent.
Manufacturing contracted 2.1 percent and mining 0.1 percent.
"It's a good showing, in line with what was expected given
the context, and it supports our forecast that the economy will
grow around 3.3 percent this year," said Camilo Perez, head of
research at the Banco de Bogota.
He said he expects the central bank to hold interest rates
steady at 4.5 percent for the rest of the year.
Later on Friday, Cardenas announced a government 2015 gross
domestic product growth target of 3.6 percent. Previously the
government had forecast an increase between 3.5 and 4 percent
because oil price volatility made predictions difficult.
The government also gave an initial target for 2016 GDP
growth of 3.8 percent.
Last year's halving of the price of crude oil, the Andean
country's top export, has slowed growth and government spending
and will lead to a wider government deficit this year, Cardenas
said this week.
UK-based Capital Economics said in a bulletin it expected
the pace of Colombia's growth to continue to weaken, with the
full impact of lower oil prices likely to be more fully felt
later in the year.
It said there was still no evidence the peso's one-third
decline versus the dollar during the last 12 months was helping
the manufacturing sector by spurring exports.
On top of 1 million barrels daily oil output, Colombia is
the world's fourth-biggest coal exporter and top producer of
mild, washed arabica coffee.
Growth and foreign investment surged in the last decade due
to improved security as a military offensive slashed the ranks
of leftist guerrillas who have been fighting the government for
five decades.
(Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas and Julia Symmes Cobb,
Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan
Crosby)