By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Dec 16 Colombia's economy grew 4.4
percent in the third quarter versus a year ago, the fastest
expansion in more than a year, and a level that may prompt the
central bank to hold the benchmark lending rate steady this
week, according to a Reuters survey on Monday.
The growth number would be more than the 4.2 percent
registered in the second quarter and higher than the third
quarter of 2012 when the economy expanded 2.9 percent. Gross
domestic product could grow 0.45 percent in the third quarter
versus the second quarter, according to 31 analysts polled.
The government will release GDP data on Thursday.
Improved growth in the July through September period would
come on the back of a boost in the construction, agriculture and
financial sectors. A slowdown in retail and mining and a
contraction in the industrial sector may have crimped even
better growth.
Economists boosted their forecasts for GDP growth following
strong data last week from public works, which rose 18 percent
in the three-month period against the same quarter a year
earlier.
Those better-than-expected numbers may help GDP expand 4
percent overall this year, analysts forecast, more than the 3.8
percent they predicted in a September poll, but still well below
the 4.5 percent seen by the government.
As a result, all but one analyst expects the central bank to
hold the benchmark lending rate steady at 3.25 percent for a
ninth consecutive month on Friday. One sees a half point cut in
borrowing costs to 2.75 percent.
"If growth turns out as expected we don't see the need to
modify," said Angela Buitrago, an analyst at brokerage Afin, who
expected the rate to remain at 3.25 percent.
RISK CHANGE
Still, the balance of risks changed after the central bank
released the minutes of last month's monetary policy meeting
last week.
The minutes revealed that some of the seven-member board
considered there could be room for additional monetary measures
if inflation drops further and economic growth remains steady or
weakens. While the minutes did not specifically say that would
mean a rate cut, some economists interpreted it that way.
"Although last week we described in detail a number of
factors leading us to expect stability in monetary policy, we
recognize that the content of the published minutes changes our
view," Bancolombia said in a note to investors.
"Therefore, we do not rule out a cut of 25 basis points in
the rate next week."
Economists also expect inflation to accelerate 0.19 percent
in December versus an increase of 0.09 percent in the same month
of 2012. Expectations for full year inflation slipped to 1.91
percent from 2.25 percent in the November poll.
The central bank has a inflation target of between 2 percent
and 4 percent.
Following are the results of the survey:
GDP GDP CPI CPI
ENTITY 3RD QTR END 2013 DEC 2013
MORGAN STANLEY 3.60 2.75 N.A. 2.40
CAPITAL ECONOMICS 3.80 3.25 N.A. 1.80
PROFESIONALES DE BOLSA 3.80 3.25 0.18 1.85
ASESORES EN VALORES 3.90 3.25 0.15 1.82
ANIF 4.00 3.25 N.A. N.A.
BofAML 4.00 3.25 N.A. 2.00
CREDIT SUISSE 4.00 3.25 N.A. N.A.
NOMURA SECURITIES 4.00 3.25 N.A. N.A.
4CAST INC 4.20 3.25 0.25 1.92
CITIBANK 4.20 3.25 0.08 1.75
ACCIONES Y VALORES 4.30 3.25 0.12 1.79
CORREDORES ASOCIADOS 4.30 3.25 0.23 1.90
SKANDIA 4.30 3.25 0.13 1.78
GRUPO HELM 4.33 3.25 0.15 1.80
BANCOLOMBIA 4.40 3.25 N.A. N.A.
GLOBAL SECURITIES 4.40 3.25 0.17 1.85
ALLIANZ 4.50 3.25 0.24 1.92
BANCO CORPBANCA 4.50 3.25 0.09 1.76
DEUTSHE BANK 4.50 3.25 N.A. N.A.
ASOBANCARIA 4.52 3.25 0.34 2.02
ALIANZA VALORES 4.60 3.25 0.29 1.94
BBVA COLOMBIA 4.60 3.25 0.24 1.91
BANCO DE BOGOTA 4.70 3.25 0.15 1.82
BTG PACTUAL 4.80 3.25 0.27 1.94
CORFICOLOMBIANA 4.80 3.25 0.28 1.95
ULTRABURSATILES 4.80 3.25 0.30 1.98
BARCLAYS CAPITAL 5.00 3.25 0.23 1.91
CREDICORP CAPITAL 5.00 3.25 0.18 1.85
AFIN N.A. 3.25 0.18 1.85
BANCO POPULAR N.A. 3.25 0.20 1.96
BNP PARIBAS N.A. 3.25 N.A. 2.10
Total Surveyed 31 31 31 31
Median 4.37 3.25 0.19 1.91
Average 4.35 3.25 0.20 1.91
Mode 4.00 3.25 0.18 1.85
Standard Deviation 0.37 0.09 0.07 0.13
Maximum 5.00 3.25 0.34 2.40
Minimum 3.60 2.75 0.08 1.75
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Helen Murphy; editing
by Andrew Hay)