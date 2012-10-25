BOGOTA Oct 25 A three-month-long strike at Colombia's La Jagua coal mine, owned by Glencore's Prodeco unit, was lifted on Thursday after the government called the two sides to an arbitration tribunal.

The strike to demand higher wages and better working conditions started on July 19 and became one of the longest labor walkouts in the sector's recent history. Prodeco is the Andean nation's third-largest coal exporter.

"The strike was lifted at midnight and workers went back to work at 5 a.m. (1000 GMT)," Ricardo Machado, head of the Sintraminergetica union, told Reuters by telephone.

A Glencore spokesman confirmed that the strike had ended.

Under Colombian law, the government was supposed to set up a settlement committee after 60 days. But Prodeco and the union had to wait for about a month beyond that for the labor ministry to call an arbitration tribunal and end the walkout.

"It's too early to say when everything will be back to normal," said a source close to the situation.

The union has said its leaders are keen to negotiate with company executives, but in the past Glencore has accused the union of being inflexible and "demanding too much."

The La Jagua complex is an open-pit mine in Colombia's main coal-producing province of Cesar.

La Jagua's is the highest-quality coal produced in Colombia. The mine produces such high-energy, low-sulphur coal that it is often sold as pulverized coal for steelmaking.

Glencore's Prodeco operations consist of La Jagua and Calenturitas. It has its own port and rail facilities.

In 2010, La Jagua workers went on strike for five weeks before signing a two-year deal; in 2011, they walked out for eight days at the 5-million-tonne-per-year Calenturitas mine.