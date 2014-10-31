BOGOTA Oct 31 GrupoSura, a Colombian holding
company, said on Friday that net profit fell 49 percent in the
third quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it
booked non-recurring income from the sale of some pension
assets.
GrupoSura's net profit reached 124.2 billion pesos
($60.5 million) in the quarter versus 244.2 billion pesos in the
same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing with
the financial regulator.
Last year GrupoSura sold 7.5 percent of pension fund AFP
Proteccion and received additional dividend funds from two
units, which accounted for the fall in this year's profit, the
company said.
Net profit between January and September dropped 8.9 percent
to 540 billion pesos ($267.4 million) from the year earlier.
GrupoSura provides pension, savings and investment services
in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, El Salvador, Panama
and the Dominican Republic.
($1 = 2,050.52 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)