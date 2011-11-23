BOGOTA Nov 23 Colombian investment group GrupoSura SIS.CN on Wednesday issued 3.5 trillion pesos ($1.8 billion) in shares, falling short of a planned issuance to purchase the assets of Dutch Bancassurer ING Groep ING.AS.

The company had originally expected to issue 3.9 trillion pesos ($2 billion) of preferential shares, but the offering was hindered by the turmoil in global financial markets, analysts say.

GrupoSura said that UBS (UBS.N) had acquired 30 million shares or around $506 million.

GrupoSura is the investment arm of Colombia's largest conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), which bought the Latin American pension, insurance and investment funds of ING (ING.N) in July. ($1=1,925.39 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)