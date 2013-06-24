WASHINGTON, June 24 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday it had approved a new two-year $5.84 billion
flexible credit line for Colombia as a precautionary buffer
against potential risks from the global economy.
The new credit line will replace a previous $6 billion
two-year program, which recently expired.
Colombia requested the new credit line and has previously
said it only intended to treat the facility as precautionary and
did not intend to draw on it.
According to the IMF, the flexible credit line is available
to countries with very strong fundamentals, policies, and track
records of policy implementation and is particularly useful
for crisis prevention purposes.
While lauding Colombia's policy framework, which includes
inflation targeting, a flexible exchange rate and effective
financial sector supervision, the IMF noted the economy remained
vulnerable to global economic developments.
"However, risks to the global economic outlook remain
elevated, and if they materialized, they would affect Colombia's
economy and external accounts," said David Lipton, IMF first
deputy managing director and acting chairman of the board.
He said the credit line would help Colombia manage any
potential shocks and sustain strong economic performance, while
continuing to strengthen its policy framework and rebuilding
policy buffers.
The flexible credit line was established in 2009 and
enhanced in 2010. If a country draws on the facility, it must
repay within three and five years.