Oil comeback for cut-exempt producers threatens to swamp OPEC
* Libya, Nigeria added equivalent of half OPEC cuts since Oct
BOGOTA, April 20 Colombia's industrial production rose 4.5 pct in February compared with the same month the previous year, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, fueled by the iron and steel, textiles and non-metallic minerals sectors. The following is the breakdown of industrial production changes from the same month the previous year for the last 12 months: February +4.5% January +2.4% December +2.4% November +5.0% October +4.9% September +4.7% August +4.5% July +4.3% June +3.7% May +4.2% April +4.5% March +5.0% Source: Colombia's DANE statistics agency
* Libya, Nigeria added equivalent of half OPEC cuts since Oct
TOKYO, June 9 Toshiba Corp said that Western Digital Corp CEO Steve Milligan met with its executives on Friday but failed to dispel concerns about the U.S. firm's proposal to buy Toshiba's prized chip unit.