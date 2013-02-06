BOGOTA, Feb 5 Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.30 percent in January while 12-month inflation was 2.00 percent, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday. In a Reuters poll last week, analysts saw inflation at 0.54 percent in January, accelerating from 0.09 percent registered in December. The poll expected annual consumer prices to rise 2.27 percent in January, down from 2.44 percent in December.At its last monetary policy meeting, Colombia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter point to 4 percent given a slowdown in the economy as global risks weigh on the nation's manufacturing and exports. The bank has set a 2013 inflation target of between 2 percent and 4 percent. Here is the breakdown of consumer prices over the year: MoM YoY January +0.30% +2.00% December +0.09% +2.44% November -0.14% +2.77% October +0.16% +3.06% September +0.29% +3.08% August +0.04% +3.11% July -0.02% +3.03% June +0.08% +3.20% May +0.30% +3.44% April +0.14% +3.43% March +0.12% +3.40% February +0.61% +3.55% January +0.73% +3.54% December +0.42% +3.73% 